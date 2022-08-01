Abstract

Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is a prevalent maladaptive body-focused behavior among youth and young adults. Yoga is associated with improved mindfulness, body image, and self-compassion; all of which are associated with decreased NSSI. This study evaluated the relationship between yoga and NSSI frequency, and if the relationship would be mediated by mindfulness, self-compassion, and/or body appreciation. Participants were recruited from a random sample of university students via email and included those with some yoga experience (N = 384; M(age) = 19.98, SD = 2.20). Participants completed an anonymous online survey assessing their levels of yoga participation, NSSI, mindfulness, self-compassion, and body appreciation. Bias corrected serial mediation regression models indicated the relationship between yoga participation and NSSI frequency was significantly mediated by self-compassion followed by body appreciation. Body appreciation was also a significant single mediator of yoga's relationship with NSSI. Mindfulness was not a significant mediator in any of the analyzes. Yoga practice is associated with reduced NSSI behaviors through its positive relationships with body appreciation and self-compassion. Body appreciation appears to be an important mechanism underlying the link between yoga participation and NSSI behavior suggesting that interventions promoting positive body image, such as yoga, could be innovative strategies for clinicians to consider.

Language: en