SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Jackson NA, Jabbi MM. Brain Behav. Immun. Health 2022; 24: e100495.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.bbih.2022.100495

PMID

35990401

PMCID

PMC9388879

Abstract

The will to live and the ability to maintain one's well-being are crucial for survival. Yet, almost a million people die by suicide globally each year (Aleman and Denys, 2014), making premature deaths due to suicide a significant public health problem (Saxena et al., 2013). The expression of suicidal behaviors is a complex phenotype with documented biological, psychological, clinical, and sociocultural risk factors (Turecki et al., 2019). From a brain disease perspective, suicide is associated with neuroanatomical, neurophysiological, and neurochemical dysregulations of brain networks involved in integrating and contextualizing cognitive and emotional regulatory behaviors. From a symptom perspective, diagnostic measures of dysregulated mood states like major depressive symptoms are associated with over sixty percent of suicide deaths worldwide (Saxena et al., 2013). This paper reviews the neurobiological and clinical phenotypic correlates for mood dysregulations and suicidal phenotypes. We further propose machine learning approaches to integrate neurobiological measures with dysregulated mood symptoms to elucidate the role of inflammatory processes as neurobiological risk factors for suicide.


Language: en

Keywords

Suicide; Brain; Body; Environmental adversity; Inflammation; Mood disorders

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print