Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on the incidence and mortality rate of road traffic injuries in Shiraz, Iran.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study was performed on the data of patients who admitted by road traffic accidents 18 months before the outbreak of COVID-19 and 18 months after COVID-19 in the largest provider of trauma level 1 care services in southern Iran. SPSS 19 software was used to analyze the data.



RESULTS: A significant decrease of 12.8% was observed in the number of patients admitted by road traffic accidents during the COVID-19 pandemic period compared to the same period before the pandemic (p<0.0001). But the death toll from road traffic accidents has increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic period compared to the same period before the pandemic (p=0.01).



CONCLUSION: Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, it seems that factors such as restrictions on suburban travel, closure of public and recreational spaces, reduction of intra-city traffic, people staying at home and a significant reduction in injuries caused by traffic accidents, is reasonable. On the other hand, these restrictions, quarantines, and COVID disease itself can lead to confusion, anxiety, fear of infection, and thus avoid or delay the search for health care and increase mortality. Therefore, planning and policy-making is essential in order to prepare the correct guidance for seeking treatment.



Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic

