Abstract

Instant delivery is an intermediary bridge for same-city O2O services and an important part of urban short-distance logistics. The route planning and scheduling of instant delivery need to balance cost and customer satisfaction and consider the impact of traffic conditions on the distribution process. In this paper, we propose a vehicle routing problem model considering two types of customer time windows under time-dependent road networks and design a memetic algorithm combined with genetic algorithm and variable neighborhood search to solve the problem. By comparing the results of the different time periods and conducting sensitivity analysis for the two types of customer time windows, the effectiveness of the model and algorithm is verified.

Language: en