Abstract

Balance disorders and falls are common in the elderly population. Regular balance exercises are an evidence-based physical intervention to prevent falls in older adults, while patient motivation and adherence are important factors for intervention outcome. Exergames are a relatively new, alternative intervention for physical rehabilitation as they improve balance and strength in older adults. The aims of this systematic review and meta-analysis were to assess the (1) effect of motivation factors as per the Capability, Opportunity and Motivation model of Behavior change (COM-B) on the effectiveness of exergame interventions in healthy older adults, (2) effectiveness of exergames to improve balance in older healthy adults and, (3) impact of exergames on cognitive outcomes.



RESULTS show that motivation and capability components influence the general outcome of the exergame training. Motivational factors should thus be considered when setting-up an exergame intervention. Furthermore, exergame intervention appears to be a promising training method in comparison to traditional exercise training. However, exergame training in itself might not be sufficient to improve fall risk and cognitive performance.

