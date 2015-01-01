|
Citation
|
Wei C, Li Z, Ma T, Jiang X, Yu C, Xu Q. Front. Public Health 2022; 10: e944726.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Editorial Office)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35991060
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Stressful life events are associated with an increased risk of non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) in adolescence, but the mechanisms explaining this association are unclear. Based on the experiential avoidance model of NSSI, and the protective factor model of resilience, the current study tested depression as a mediator and resilience as a moderator of this association. Chinese adolescents (N = 643; M (age) = 15.91; 52.10 % female), anonymously completed self-report measures in classrooms.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescents; resilience; depression; non-suicidal self-injury; stressful life events