Citation
Zailani BM, Moda H, Ibrahim YM, Abubakar M. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
35993170
Abstract
The construction industry has been plagued with safety challenges, resulting in a wide occurrence of devastating accidents and fatalities. As previous studies have attributed the persistent safety challenges in Nigeria to non-compliance to safety regulations, this study builds on the existing literature by assessing the antecedents of non-compliance to safety regulations amongst construction workers. To achieve this, the study pursued two main objectives which involved the assessment of workers' safety attitude, and workers' safety behavior as the antecedents of safety regulation compliance. A quantitative research approach was adopted using a questionnaire to elicit responses from randomly selected respondents. Data collected were analyzed using both descriptive and inferential statistics.
Language: en
Keywords
Nigeria; Safety; Compliance; Regulations; Construction