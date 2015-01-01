Abstract

OBJECTIVES: We aim to find out the prevalence, characteristics, and predictors of workplace violence (WPV) against current Chinese emergency department (ED) nurses.



METHODS: A cross-sectional survey of 20,136 ED nurses was conducted in 31 provinces in China between July and September 2019. Descriptive analyses were used to examine the prevalence and characteristics of WPV. Chi-square analysis and Binary logistic regression analysis were used to identify the predictors of WPV.



RESULTS: During the past 12 months, there are 79.39% of ED nurses exposed to any type of WPV, including 78.38% and 39.65% exposed to nonphysical and physical violence, respectively. Binary logistic regression analysis shows that ED nurses who were male, had bachelor's degrees, had average monthly salary between 5,001 and 12,000, worked in central China, had higher professional titles, were more experienced, arranging shift work, and had higher work stress were more likely to experience WPV.



CONCLUSION: A relatively high prevalence of WPV against Chinese ED nurses has been revealed in this study. The characteristics and predictors of WPV remind us to take positive measures to reduce WPV.

Language: en