Abstract

Bonding failure is a mental disorder among parents characterized by reduced affection and anger toward, rejection of, and impulse to harm the infant (1), (2). The Japanese version of the Mother-to-Infant Bonding Scale (MIBS-J) has been widely used as a screening tool for assessing mother-to-infant bonding failure at 1 month postpartum to ensure mother-infant care support so as to prevent infant maltreatment in Japan (3), (4), (5), (6). An MIBS-J overall score of 4/5 at 1 month postpartum was suggested as the cutoff score for indicating infant maltreatment by mothers (5). The MIBS-J has two subscales, namely, lack of affection and anger/rejection (3), (7). In the present study, we evaluated the validity of the overall MIBS-J and its subscales for infant maltreatment by mothers at 1 month postpartum as an adjunct to the Japan Environment and Children's Study (JECS)...

