Nishigori T, Obara T, Metoki H, Sakurai K, Mori M, Suzuki T, Ishikuro M, Tatsuta N, Saito M, Sugawara J, Arima T, Nakai K, Kuriyama S, Yaegashi N, Nishigori H. JMA J. 2022; 5(3): 366-369.
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Medical Association ; The Japanese Association of Medical Sciences)
35992292
Bonding failure is a mental disorder among parents characterized by reduced affection and anger toward, rejection of, and impulse to harm the infant (1), (2). The Japanese version of the Mother-to-Infant Bonding Scale (MIBS-J) has been widely used as a screening tool for assessing mother-to-infant bonding failure at 1 month postpartum to ensure mother-infant care support so as to prevent infant maltreatment in Japan (3), (4), (5), (6). An MIBS-J overall score of 4/5 at 1 month postpartum was suggested as the cutoff score for indicating infant maltreatment by mothers (5). The MIBS-J has two subscales, namely, lack of affection and anger/rejection (3), (7). In the present study, we evaluated the validity of the overall MIBS-J and its subscales for infant maltreatment by mothers at 1 month postpartum as an adjunct to the Japan Environment and Children's Study (JECS)...
adjunct study of the Japan Environment and Children’s Study; anger; infant maltreatment; Mother-to-Infant Bonding Scale; rejection