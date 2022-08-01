Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To explore possible forms of domestic violence suffered by men with Parkinson's disease (PD).



METHODS: A qualitative study was conducted through face-to face interviews, followed by a conceptual content analysis. Forms of violence were predetermined as code categories according to a classification of mistreatment and a lack within Maslow's hierarchy of needs. Data triangulation was performed by two researchers using the "long table" method according to Krueger & Casey.



RESULTS: Eleven men with PD were interviewed to identify experienced forms of domestic violence. Since PD, the men felt neglected by their partners, lived in the fear of the partner's reactions, described a mutual sexual and physical distance, suffered from mockeries, humiliations, physical violence, and had a feeling of abandon while facing and managing PD.



CONCLUSIONS: Domestic violence against men with PD exists and should be screened during communication with healthcare professionals. PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: Domestic violence has different faces and is not always identified by the victims themselves. Spouses with profiles at risk for domestic violence against men with PD should be identified. Domestic violence can be triggered by female gender, alcoholism, anxiety and depression, a low educational level, low interest in and low knowledge about PD.

