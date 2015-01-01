Abstract

BACKGROUND: Snakebite is possibly the most neglected of the NTDs (Neglected Tropical Diseases). Half of the global deaths due to venomous snakebites, estimated at 100,000 per year, occur in India. The only representative data on snakebite available from India is the mortality data from the RGI-MDS study (Registrar General of India- 1 Million Death Study) and another study on mortality from the state of Bihar. Incidence data on snakebite is available for 2 districts of the state of West Bengal only. Hospital-based data on snakebite admissions and use of ASV are gross underestimates as most snakebite victims in rural India depend more on alternate treatment methods which do not get represented in National registries. The proposed study is a multi-centric study to determine the incidence, morbidity, mortality and economic burden of snakebites in India covering all 5 geographical zones of the country. PROTOCOL: A community level surveillance for snakebite covering 31 districts in 13 states of India in order to obtain annual incidence of snakebites from the community. Frontline health workers will be trained to gather information on new cases of snakebite over the study period of 1-year, from "wards "(smallest administrative subunit of a village or town) that they represent in the study districts. Dedicated field officers would collect data on snakebites, victim characteristics, outcomes, utilization of health facilities on a questionnaire sheet designed for this purpose. The study duration is for 18 months from April 2022 to October 2023.



DISCUSSION: The study would be the first of its kind in India looking prospectively at the incidence of snakebite covering 13 states in 5 zones of India and a population of 84 million. Our study covers 6.12% of the total population of the country as compared to the incidence study conducted in Sri Lanka which covered 1% of the total population.

Language: en