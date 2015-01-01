Abstract

Road accidents are one of the primary causes of death worldwide; hence, they constitute an important research field. Taiwan is a small country with a high-density population. It particularly has a considerable number of locomotives. Furthermore, Taiwan's traffic accident fatality rate increased by 23.84% in 2019 compared with 2018, primarily because of human factors. Road safety has long been a challenging problem in Taiwanese cities. This study collected public data pertaining to traffic accidents from the Taoyuan city government in Taiwan and generated six datasets based on the various accident frequencies at the same location. To find key attributes, this study proposes a three-stage dimension reduction to filter attributes, which includes removing multicollinear attributes, the integrated attribute selection method, and statistical factor analysis. We applied five rule-based classifiers to classify six different frequency datasets and generate the rules of accident severity. The order of top ten key attributes was hit vehicle > certificate type > vehicle > action type > drive quality > escape > accident type > gender > job > trip purposes in the maximum accident frequency CF ≥ 10 dataset. When locomotives, bicycles, and people collide with other locomotives or trucks, injury or death can easily occur, and the motorcycle riders are at the highest risk. The findings of this study provide a reference for governments and stakeholders to reduce the road accident risk factors.

