Abstract

Here, salivary microbiota and major histocompatibility complex (MHC) human leukocyte antigen (HLA) alleles were compared between 47 (12.6%) young adults with recent suicidal ideation (SI) and 325 (87.4%) controls without recent SI. Several bacterial taxa were correlated with SI after controlling for sleep issues, diet, and genetics. Four MHC class II alleles were protective for SI including DRB1*04, which was absent in every subject with SI while present in 21.7% of controls. Increased incidence of SI was observed with four other MHC class II alleles and two MHC class I alleles. Associations between these HLA alleles and salivary bacteria were also identified. Furthermore, rs10437629, previously associated with attempted suicide, was correlated here with SI and the absence of Alloprevotella rava, a producer of an organic acid known to promote brain energy homeostasis. Hence, microbial-genetic associations may be important players in the diathesis-stress model for suicidal behaviors.

