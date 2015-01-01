Abstract

BACKGROUND: A specific biological vulnerability underlies suicidal behavior. Recent findings have suggested a possible role of inflammation and neuroaxonal injury. However, the relationship between inflammation and clinical symptoms in this disorder is still unclear. The objective of this study is applying novel blood markers of neuroaxonal integrity such as neurofilament light chain (NfL) and comparing the results with the healthy control subjects.



METHODS: In this cross-sectional study patients with suicide attempts were evaluated. The serum concentration of NfL on admission was measured by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays.



RESULTS: A total of 50 patients with a suicide attempts and 35 healthy controls were included in the study. The levels of NfL in attempted suicide patients were significantly higher in comparison with healthy controls (40.52 ± 33.54 vs 13.73 ± 5.11, P < 0.001). A significant association between serum levels of NfL and risk factors for suicide was not found.



CONCLUSION: These findings indicate that axonal damage may be an underlying neuropathological component of suicide attempt patients, although no correlation was observed with clinical features. This line of work could lead to new horizons in understanding the neurobiology of suicidal attempts and the development of better management strategies for these patients.

Language: en