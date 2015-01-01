Abstract

Child sexual abuse (CSA) has been recognized as a risk factor for sexual dysfunction and has attracted increasing attention. However, controversies remain regarding related research. The aim is to calculate the pooled effect size estimate for the correlation between CSA and sexual dysfunction in adults by meta-analysis. Five bibliographic databases (PubMed, Cochrane Library, Web of Science, Embase, and PsycINFO) were comprehensively searched to clarify the association between CSA and sexual dysfunction in adults. We used a fixed-effects model to determine the total pooled effect size estimate and reported odds ratios (ORs) and the corresponding 95% confidence intervals (CIs). Subgroup analysis, publication bias analysis, and sensitivity analysis were conducted. Adults who had a history of CSA experienced a higher proportion of sexual dysfunction than adults with no history of CSA (OR = 1.68, 95% CI [1.49, 1.87]). Subgroup analysis showed that women with a history of CSA reported a higher proportion of sexual dysfunction than men with a history of CSA (men: OR = 1.45, 95% CI [1.05, 1.84]; women: OR = 1.62, 95% CI [1.42, 1.83]). The estimates of the effect sizes differed substantially depending on the CSA and sexual dysfunction instruments that were used in each study and the region of each sample. This meta-analysis provides conclusive evidence of an association between CSA and sexual dysfunction in adults. Currently known interventions for the treatment of sexual dysfunction after CSA have only been evaluated in women, so specific interventions should be designed for men CSA survivors who experience sexual impairment.

Language: en