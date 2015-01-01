Abstract

Resources addressing intimate partner violence (IPV) play a role in shaping how physicians conceptualize and perform their roles in caring for affected patients. This study combines environmental scanning with critical discourse analysis (CDA) to parse how roles of physicians were represented in 28 education materials and policy documents about IPV, taking the Canadian training milieu as an example. We developed a cyclical model of three core physician roles in addressing IPV-learning about IPV, identifying patients experiencing IPV, and responding to patients' disclosures of IPV. The construction of these physician roles is suggestive of an ongoing process of medicalization of IPV.

