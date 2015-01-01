SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Moschella-Smith EA, Potter SJ, Mumford EA. Violence Against Women 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012221101919

PMID

35989673

Abstract

Young adults (aged 18-24) who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or queer (LGBQ+) report high rates of sexual assault (SA) victimization, yet much of the research on adverse outcomes resulting from SA has overlooked LGBQ+ victims. A probability-based sample of 901 adults was recruited to examine the negative academic and career outcomes attributed to SA during early adulthood among LGBQ+ cisgender women. LGBQ+ women were more likely to report negative impacts on academic and career goals (e.g., changed course of study) and transitions (e.g., switched jobs) following SA victimization than heterosexual women. Implications for research and LGBQ+ services are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

sexual minority; career outcomes; sexual assault victimization; young adult

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print