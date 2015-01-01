Abstract

Indigenous peoples experience high rates of suicide from historical and ongoing colonization. This systematic review examines the effectiveness, involvement of Indigenous peoples, and cultural content of interventions addressing suicide among Indigenous adults in Canada, the United States, New Zealand, and Australia. Through a systematic search of scholarly articles and grey literature, 10 articles met the inclusion criteria. In nine studies, Indigenous people made decisions at the study design level and implemented and delivered research activities, and eight studies included cultural content. There were statistically significant reductions in suicide outcomes in four studies, and in self-harm and hopelessness in two studies each. Study quality was largely weak (n = 9) or moderate (n = 1). There is a paucity of highquality data on interventions addressing suicide among Indigenous adults and strengthened reporting of health research involving Indigenous peoples in interventions.

