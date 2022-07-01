Abstract

SafetyLit note: KSA = Kingdom of Saudi Arabia



OBJECTIVE

The purpose of this work is to describe the opportunities and challenges faced by health advocates in KSA regarding traditional medicine practices, which commonly result in health issues affecting children in the community.



Method

A literature review was conducted of all articles identified in PubMed with the following keywords: alternative medicine, traditional medicine, KSA, and advocacy. No articles from other countries with similar cultural backgrounds were excluded. Along with recommendations from authors.



Results

Traditional medicine, traditional herbal medications, and spiritual treatments, which are common practices in the community, present major opportunities for advocacy in KSA. Because these practices are conducted without appropriate supervision, many adverse events result, thus affecting children and families. Many challenges are described herein, such as use of these practices in treating benign self-limited conditions; the surrounding culture and beliefs; and the dilemma of achieving child protection. At the system level, national policies and legislation, as well as research, are lacking. Moreover, health care facilities have longer waiting lists than traditional medicine facilities.



Conclusion

Recommendations include improving knowledge, facilitating behavioral changes, data collection, bylaw enactment, and providing better access to health care facilities, all of which are supported by Saudi Vision 2030.

Language: en