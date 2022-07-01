SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Alqanatish J, Albelali A, Almuneef M. J. Taibah Univ. Med. Sci 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Taibah University Medical Sciences, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jtumed.2022.07.002

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

SafetyLit note: KSA = Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

OBJECTIVE
The purpose of this work is to describe the opportunities and challenges faced by health advocates in KSA regarding traditional medicine practices, which commonly result in health issues affecting children in the community.

Method
A literature review was conducted of all articles identified in PubMed with the following keywords: alternative medicine, traditional medicine, KSA, and advocacy. No articles from other countries with similar cultural backgrounds were excluded. Along with recommendations from authors.

Results
Traditional medicine, traditional herbal medications, and spiritual treatments, which are common practices in the community, present major opportunities for advocacy in KSA. Because these practices are conducted without appropriate supervision, many adverse events result, thus affecting children and families. Many challenges are described herein, such as use of these practices in treating benign self-limited conditions; the surrounding culture and beliefs; and the dilemma of achieving child protection. At the system level, national policies and legislation, as well as research, are lacking. Moreover, health care facilities have longer waiting lists than traditional medicine facilities.

Conclusion
Recommendations include improving knowledge, facilitating behavioral changes, data collection, bylaw enactment, and providing better access to health care facilities, all of which are supported by Saudi Vision 2030.


Language: en

Keywords

Advocacy; KSA; Prevention; Traditional medicine

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print