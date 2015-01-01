Abstract

From 2008 to 2017, pedestrian traffic crash fatalities increased from 12% to 16% of the total, and 18% of those fatalities occurred at intersections. To actively alert drivers to pedestrian presence in a crosswalk, a new countermeasure, demand responsive transverse rumble strips (DRTRS), was developed. DRTRS generate noise and vibration only when needed in order to increase drivers' awareness and decrease lack of attention as a consequence of potential fatigue, distractions, or intoxication. This paper evaluated the effect of DRTRS on changing drivers' behavior in terms of speed reduction as they pass over the DRTRS on their approach to a pedestrian crosswalk. Radar and thermal cameras were used to collect vehicle timing, location, and speed data at upstream and downstream points, along with pedestrian crosswalk presence, to characterize drivers' responses to DRTRS.



RESULTS from the experiments were evaluated considering active versus inactive DRTRS, a benchmark reference of the roadway without DRTRS, and different vehicle speeds.



RESULTS show that active DRTRS significantly reduced average vehicle speeds.

