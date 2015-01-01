Abstract

Access to transportation is a vital issue for persons with disabilities (PwDs). This paper aims to define measures to improve the mobility, road safety, and access to transportation of drivers with disabilities (DwDs) who use hand controls (HCs) and encourage persons with disabilities to drive. Measures were proposed based on identified factors that influence the mobility with private vehicles and the participation in traffic accidents of drivers with disabilities who use hand controls. The research was conducted in Serbia, a country with a lower inclusion rate of persons with disabilities. The dependent variables in the research were average annual mileage as an indicator of mobility and the number of traffic accidents with adapted vehicles per year as an indicator of road safety. The four most important areas for action with seven measures were recognized. The areas of action are (1) improving the driving training process, (2) appropriate vehicle adaptations, (3) improving awareness about road safety, and (4) supporting persons with disabilities to drive.

