Abstract

To investigate the epidemiological profile and the toxicological analysis among drivers fatally injured in road traffic accidents (RTAs).



METHODS: Retrospective observational study with 185 fatalities occurred in the coal region of Santa Catarina State during the period 2011-2017.



RESULTS: Mean age was 37,34 ± 15,08 years and male gender was the most frequent (92,4%). The most prevalent city was Criciúma (25,4%). The majority presented negative blood alcohol level (49,7%) and negative toxicologic test (61,6%). Among positive toxicologic tests (18,9%), the most frequent drugs were benzodiazepines and cocaine (both with 5,4%).



CONCLUSION: It is important to emphasize the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or other substances. We also suggest the implementation of toxicologic tests in police blitz and the improvement in these exams to diminish undetermined results.

Language: en