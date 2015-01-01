SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tesserolli LMS, de Bem AM, da Silva MD, Michels C, Madeira K, Yamaguchi CK, Feier G. Int. J. Innov. Educ. Res. 2022; 10(8): 149-158.

(Copyright © 2022, International Educative Research Foundation)

10.31686/ijier.vol10.iss8.3861

To investigate the epidemiological profile and the toxicological analysis among drivers fatally injured in road traffic accidents (RTAs).

METHODS: Retrospective observational study with 185 fatalities occurred in the coal region of Santa Catarina State during the period 2011-2017.

RESULTS: Mean age was 37,34 ± 15,08 years and male gender was the most frequent (92,4%). The most prevalent city was Criciúma (25,4%). The majority presented negative blood alcohol level (49,7%) and negative toxicologic test (61,6%). Among positive toxicologic tests (18,9%), the most frequent drugs were benzodiazepines and cocaine (both with 5,4%).

CONCLUSION: It is important to emphasize the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or other substances. We also suggest the implementation of toxicologic tests in police blitz and the improvement in these exams to diminish undetermined results.


