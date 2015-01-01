Abstract

The enhanced observation period during the HIGHWAY field campaign in East Africa provided the opportunity to obtain continuous ground-based radar observations over the Lake Victoria Basin. This provided insight into thunderstorm initiation processes and thunderstorm evolution. This insight is significant for it can lead to nowcasting thunderstorms over Lake Victoria which is particularly important because of the > 200,000 fishers using the lake daily and the extremely high number of drownings resulting from capsized boats caused by large waves and high winds from thunderstorms. Radar data from the south shoreline of Lake Victoria made it possible to observe thunderstorm activity over the entire lake. Unexpectedly the radar returns from high concentration of insects over the lake made it possible for the radar to observe boundary layer convergence lines. With this information a radar trained forecaster could provide nowcasts of severe storm locations and by using extrapolation techniques provide nowcasts of their future location. In addition, rules for forecasting the timing and extent of nighttime thunderstorm activity over the lake based on radar monitoring of earlier activity along the northeast land/lake region are provided. While there are many obstacles to be overcome it is hoped that in the near future this possible life saving information can be provided to Lake Victoria boaters.

