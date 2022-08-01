Abstract

Within healthcare generally, patients who self-harm can experience stigma and inequitable medical care. Previous studies have suggested that patients with small self-harm burn injuries may not be treated equally in comparison to non-intentional injuries. Furthermore, there is an absence of literature related to surgical outcomes for self-harm burn injuries. A retrospective cohort study of an adult burns service's outpatient attendances over a four-year period was completed. Self-harm burn injuries were identified and hospital medical records were used to extract demographic, burn injury, treatment and outcome information. 94 self-harm burn injuries in 58 patients presented over the study period. Of those who presented with self-harm burn injuries, 29 % (n = 17) of patients presented on more than one occasion, 54 % (n = 50) of wounds were managed surgically and 80 % (n = 36) of full thickness injuries were managed surgically. The post-operative course and healing time was similar to what would be expected after non-intentional burn injuries. In 93 % (n = 54) of all patients presenting with self-harm burn injuries, there was no reported tampering or non-compliance. There was no tampering or non-compliance in 94 % (n = 47) of those with self-harm burn injuries when wounds were treated surgically. The findings support the view that self-harm burn injuries should be treated in the same way as non-intentional burn injuries and that similar outcomes from treatment can be expected. However, further research is needed to explore this systematically.

