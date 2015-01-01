SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Fix RL, Bandara S, Fallin MD, Barry CL. Community Ment. Health J. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10597-022-01017-6

35997872

The implementation of a national suicide prevention hotline is imminent and will need to be supported by comprehensive crisis systems, which are currently rarely implemented in part due to their cost. In this Commentary paper we identify three core components of a high-functioning, integrated crisis service system. We identified regional crisis call centers, mobile response teams, and crisis receiving and stabilization centers as core components of an integrated crisis service system. We then outline how this approach has been used in Arizona. Building out these systems and sustainable funding models to support these systems is necessary to ensure that 988 implementation lives up to the promise of creating a lifeline to support services for individuals in crisis.


crisis response; health care accessibility; health policy; serious mental illness

