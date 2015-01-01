|
Sadeghi-Bazargani H, Razzaghi A, Somi MH, Doshmangir L, Esmaeili A, Hedayati J, Hosseini ST, Khankeh H, Khiavi AK, Far RM, Mohammadian P, Pour-Doulati S, Rezaei M, Saadati M, Zakeri JA. Inj. Prev. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)
35999042
BACKGROUND: Road traffic crashes and associated injuries and mortalities are one of the big public health challenges, especially in low/middle-income countries. Road safety lead agency (RSLA) is a vital factor in the sustainable prevention and promotes road safety. In the recent decades, various policy interventions have been conducted for road safety in Iran. This study aimed at exploring the challenges of RSLA from the perspectives of stakeholders at various levels.
Language: en
qualitative research; low-middle income country; policy