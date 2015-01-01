|
Citation
|
AlHamad S, Almallah M, Naser MN, Alhajyaseen WKM, de Roos MP. Int. J. Inj. Control Safe. Promot. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35997961
|
Abstract
|
Road safety audit (RSA) is a method used to proactively identify safety risks in road projects from planning, design, and construction stages. The effectiveness of the implementation of RSAs varies across the globe. This paper provides an understanding of road safety auditor's opinions and attitudes by using data collected from an online questionnaire filled by 408 road safety experts with varying demographic and technical backgrounds.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
perception; auditors; proactive; Road safety audit; road safety manuals