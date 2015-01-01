SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Pawar NM, Yadav AK, Velaga NR. Int. J. Inj. Control Safe. Promot. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/17457300.2022.2114091

35998070

This study conducts a comparative assessment of subjective experience of real-world and simulated world driving for investigating factors leading to simulator sickness. Thirty professional car drivers drove a fixed-base driving simulator in real and simulated worlds under No Time Pressure (NTP) and Time Pressure (TP) driving conditions. Drivers rated their perceptions based on real-world driving and simulator driving experiences after each driving session with respect to three factors: simulator sickness, mental workload, and sense of presence. The structural equation model results revealed that drivers experienced high mental workload due to TP driving conditions (factor loading = 0.90) and repeated exposure to simulated world (factor loading = 0.20) which induced simulator sickness (factor loading = 0.41) and resulted in low sense of presence (factor loading = -0.18). Thus, it can be concluded that lack of experience with virtual reality induced high simulator sickness, increased mental workload, and low sense of presence.


Language: en

Driving simulator; mental workload; sense of presence; simulator sickness; time pressure

