Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim of this umbrella review was to determine the most effective nursing interventions for the prevention and management of suicidal behavior. In order to do so, the review identifies interventions from the Nursing Interventions Classifications taxonomy with evidence to this end.



METHODS: A systematic search was conducted for systematic reviews included in the PubMed, CINAHL, Cochrane, Scopus, Web of Knowledge, and Joanna Briggs Institute databases between January 1, 2011 and May 1, 2020.



FINDINGS: The review is made up of 21 systematic reviews. In order to carefully analyze the interventions described, these were coded into categories, grouping the interventions into those based on psychological therapy, interventions related to pharmacotherapy, interventions related to the professional relationship between health professional and patient, and interventions aimed at the general public.



CONCLUSIONS: Nursing interventions for suicide risk management are prevalent in the scientific literature and are shown to be effective for patients with suicidal ideation or suicide attempts. Prevention and treatment of suicidal behavior require the provision of coping tools, behavioral interventions that directly address suicidal thoughts and behaviors, and support through therapeutic partnerships, among others. IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING PRACTICE: This paper synthesizes the most current evidence on the most effective Nursing Interventions Classifications interventions for the treatment and prevention of suicidal behavior. It provides nursing practitioners with a comprehensive review of the therapeutic interventions with the best evidence and is useful for the development of clinical guidelines and protocols, as well as for the development of health policies and plans.

