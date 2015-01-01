Abstract

BACKGROUND: The lives of the global population have been drastically altered since the emergence of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. These changes comprise their daily lifestyle practices and the professional, and educational systems. In addition to these changes, many psychological illnesses issues have been detected globally.



METHODS: This study aimed to investigate whether there are significant sociodemographic differences in reported cases of physical and verbal aggression, anger, hostility, and violence among 815 Kuwaiti residents during the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. A non-random sample was recruited through the WhatsApp platform. The online survey contained sociodemographic information and 29 self-reported items rated on a Likert scale. In addition to demographic questions, online questionnaires included the Aggression Questionnaire (AQ). Questions regarding violence and COVID-19 infection were included in the online survey.



RESULTS: Men, younger people, those who were single or divorced, students, and those with a lower level of education were more likely to report more instances of physical and verbal aggression, as well as hostility.



CONCLUSIONS: To assist psychologically vulnerable individuals in overcoming the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is crucial to develop community-based strategies that are tailored to the specific conditions and cultural traditions of each country. Diverse strategies for mental health support programs administered by social workers and mental health professionals are required to reduce aggression and violence levels. Since this study is a cross-sectional survey conducted during the total lockdown, it is difficult to conclude that the lockdown provoked the escalation of the aggression.

Language: en