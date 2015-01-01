|
Carey D, Garcia I. J. Bus. Contin. Emer. Plan. 2022; 16(1): 86-92.
(Copyright © 2022, Henry Stewart Publications)
unavailable
35996305
Wildfires in California have been progressively increasing in duration, intensity and frequency. In response, a number of best practices have been developed for mitigating and responding to fires within the state. This paper describes the lessons learned within core capabilities and describes current practices. Reflections are offered as a consideration and should not be interpreted as standards of practice.
Language: en
Seasons; California; *Disaster Planning; *Fires; *Wildfires