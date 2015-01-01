SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Carey D, Garcia I. J. Bus. Contin. Emer. Plan. 2022; 16(1): 86-92.

(Copyright © 2022, Henry Stewart Publications)

35996305

Wildfires in California have been progressively increasing in duration, intensity and frequency. In response, a number of best practices have been developed for mitigating and responding to fires within the state. This paper describes the lessons learned within core capabilities and describes current practices. Reflections are offered as a consideration and should not be interpreted as standards of practice.


Seasons; California; *Disaster Planning; *Fires; *Wildfires

