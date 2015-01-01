Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study describes for the first time the characteristics by sex of patients with Pediatric Acute-onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome (PANS), including clinical phenotype, treatment, and psychosocial aspects of disease.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study included 205 consecutive community patients evaluated between January 1, 2012 and March 30, 2019 and compared 87 females with 118 males. Our primary hypothesis was that males would display more aggression, as measured by the Modified Overt Aggression Scale (MOAS) and would be treated with immunotherapy earlier than females. The MOAS began to be administered 5 years into the study period, and 57 of the 205 families completed the MOAS for this study.



RESULTS: Our analysis revealed that males had a higher median MOAS score in the first year of clinic when compared with females (median 11, interquartile range [IQR] [4-24] vs. median 3, IQR [1-9]; p = 0.03) and a higher median subscore for physical aggression (median 4, IQR [0-12] vs. median 0, IQR [0-8]; p = 0.05). The median time from PANS symptom onset to first administration of immunotherapy, which did not include nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs or short bursts of oral steroids, was 6.9 years for females and 3.7 years for males (p = 0.20). The two groups did not differ significantly in age of PANS onset, time from onset to clinic entry, other psychiatric symptom measures, or laboratory markers of inflammation.



CONCLUSION: Among patients with PANS, males exhibit more aggressive behavior when compared with females, which may advance the decision to treat with immunotherapy. Scores that capture a more global level of functioning show that despite there being a higher level of aggression in males, female patients with PANS have similar levels of overall impairment.

Language: en