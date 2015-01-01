Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine whether objective parameters of sleep quality differ throughout recovery between children and adolescents who experienced an early return to school (RTS) and those who had a delayed RTS or did not return at all during the study period. SETTING: Sleep parameters reflective of sleep quality were evaluated in participants' natural sleeping habitat throughout 9 weeks postinjury.



PARTICIPANTS: Ninety-four children and adolescents (aged 5-18 years) with diagnosed concussion.



DESIGN: Prospective cohort. Participants followed RTS protocols. MAIN MEASURES: Actigraphy-derived estimates of total sleep time (TST), sleep efficiency (SE), wake after sleep onset (WASO), average arousal length (AAL), and number of arousals (NOAs) per hour were assessed. The length of time from injury until RTS was determined for each participant. Participants were categorized into an early RTS or delayed RTS group based on their time to RTS.



RESULTS: Both TST and SE were significantly greater in the early RTS group. WASO duration, AAL, and NOAs were significantly greater in the delayed RTS group. Differences between RTS groups were most apparent during weeks 1 to 5 postinjury.



CONCLUSIONS AND CLINICAL IMPLICATIONS: Participants who returned to school earlier had significantly better objective sleep quality than participants who experienced a delayed RTS. This study provides evidence in support of a relationship between sleep quality and time to RTS in children and adolescents with concussion. Considering early monitoring of sleep, education regarding sleep hygiene, and access to age-appropriate sleep interventions may be helpful in pediatric concussion recovery.

