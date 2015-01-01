Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The objectives of this study were to: (1) describe attitudes of health professional trainees for conducting routine screening for suicidal ideation with adolescents; (2) identify the relationship between intention to conduct suicide risk assessments and behavioral attitudes, norm referents, and behavioral control; and (3) investigate the relationship between intention to conduct these assessments and self-reported clinic behavior.



METHODS: Second-year physician assistant (PA) students and pediatric residents (MD) at 3 universities voluntarily completed an anonymous cross-sectional questionnaire. The questionnaire was guided by the Theory of Planned Behavior and included items about previous experience with suicide. Pearson correlation and multivariable linear regression were used to analyze the data.



RESULTS: There were usable and complete data for 105 respondents (n = 105). The sample included PA students (89.52%, n = 94) and pediatric residents (10.48%, n = 11). Trainees were significantly more likely to have higher intention to conduct suicide risk assessments when they reported greater behavioral control (Std. β = 0.34, p <0.001) and reported suicide being discussed during previous clinic visits as a student/resident (Std. β = 0.21, p = 0.03), controlling for profession, race, behavioral attitudes, and norm referents. Trainees were significantly more likely to report conducting suicide risk assessments when they had greater behavioral control (Std. β = 0.27, p = 0.01) and greater intention to conduct these assessments (Std. β = 0.21, p = 0.03), controlling for profession, race, behavioral attitudes, and norm referents.



DISCUSSION: Second-year PA students and pediatric residents support screening adolescents for suicide risk. Training on methods to increase behavioral control may increase rates of screenings.

