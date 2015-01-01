Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Losing a family member to suicide is a traumatic experience which included guilt and self-stigma. Yet, there is lack of data synthesis on survivors' experience.



AIM: A meta-synthesis of qualitative data on the interpretation of loss in suicide-bereaved family members, their coping strategies and the effects on family.



METHOD: A meta-ethnographic synthesis following a systematic literature search and evaluation of the methodological quality of the selected studies was applied.



RESULTS: The narratives of 326 individuals (parents/siblings/children/spouses) reported in sixteen studies were analyzed. Trying to achieve a balance between keeping alive a non-traumatizing memory of the deceased, destigmatizing and liberating themselves from self-blame, self-criticism and guilt while being able to transform this experience into support towards others in need, was identified as the essence of the experience of the bereaved.



DISCUSSION: Although suicide within a family is a traumatic experience, spiritual and existential implications among the bereaved have been reported; their coping mechanisms mediate the impact of suicide on family sustainability. IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE: Nursing interventions to facilitate adoption of coping strategies centered on keeping a non-traumatizing memory of the deceased among the bereaved and promote their participation in self-help groups and activities to support others in need are important.

