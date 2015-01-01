Abstract

PURPOSE: This study investigates characteristics and trends of antidepressant exposures among children <6 years old related to exploratory behavior reported to US poison control centers.



METHODS: Using data from the National Poison Data System for 2000-2020, population-based annual exposure rates by sex, antidepressant category, serious medical outcome, and health care facility admission were analyzed and odds ratios to assess associations of exposure type and antidepressant category with medical outcome and admission were calculated.



RESULTS: There were 215,909 first-ranked unintentional exploratory exposures involving antidepressants among children <6 years old during the study period, averaging 10,281 annually. Most cases were <3 years old (77.8%), involved a single substance (86.9%), and did not receive treatment at a health care facility (57.6%); however, 7.9% were admitted and 3.4% had serious medical outcomes, including 13 deaths. SSRIs were involved in 56.9% of all cases. Compared with SSRIs, bupropion (OR: 5.22, 95% CI: 4.68 - 5.82), TCAs (OR: 3.74, 95% CI: 3.44 - 4.07), SNRIs (OR: 2.39, 95% CI: 2.11 - 2.71), and lithium salts (OR: 2.00, 95% CI: 1.63 - 2.46) were more likely to be associated with a serious medical outcome. TCAs were the first-ranked substance in 7 of the 13 deaths.



CONCLUSIONS: Although most unintentional antidepressant exposures related to pediatric exploratory behavior were inconsequential, an important minority of cases required admission to a HCF or had a serious medical outcome, including 13 deaths. Therefore, increased efforts to prevent these exposures among young children are needed, including public education and improved medication packaging. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

