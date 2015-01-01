|
Citation
|
Alhomoud M, AlSaleh E, Alzaher B. Traffic Injury Prev. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35998073
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: In 2019, road traffic injuries were the second leading cause of death in Saudi Arabia, affecting people of all ages. While multiple factors contribute to crashes, studies highlight the role of risky driving in increasing the chances of car crashes occurring. This study examined the one-year frequency of car crashes and risky driving behaviors among young drivers of both sexes in the Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, as well as the possible related factors and predictors that contribute toward high car crash rates.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
prevalence; Car crashes; risky driving behaviors; Saudi Arabia