Susanu N. New Trends Psychol. 2022; 4(1): 114-119.

(Copyright © 2022, Danubius University)

Violence is generally defined as any intentional or accidental action that causespsychological or physical harm to oneself or another person, animals or objects. The child in front ofthe TV does not have the usual experience of language, the dialogic stimulation of thinking andreflection that parents, grandparents or the human environment in general offer. The visual and auditorystimuli perceived in front of the small screen are so aggressive, they follow one another so quickly thatthey exceed the brain's ability to control them. The animation has its origins in the old Asian shadowtheater and returned in force around 1832. The principle on which it was based was to make drawingswhose succession formed a moving image. Cartoons are not considered the only cause of violence intoday's society, but they are a factor that leads to violent habits. In addition to the immediate effectsthat cartoons have on the child, psychological research has shown many long-term effects on the child'sbehavior. Exposure to TV violence followed by exposure to video game violence leads to higher levelsof aggression than the two variables taken separately.


cartoon; child; games; television; violence

