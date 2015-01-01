Abstract

Bullying is generally characterized as intentional aggressive behavior, meant to cause suffering. It always involves an imbalance of power between the aggressor and the victim, manifesting itself repetitively, regularly, in a group of children. Bullying also has effects on the aggressors, not just on the victims. Thus, children who systematically assault their colleagues are likely to be alcoholics and other adults at high risk for their physical and emotional health, violent and delinquent behaviors (vandalism, extreme physical violence, domestic violence, theft), drop out of school, get involved prematurely in risky sex, become adults with skills minimum job retention.In this article we will refer to the psychosocial peculiarities of the manifestation of children's aggression and we will propose anti-bullying measures that the family and the school, teachers should adopt them in order to reduce this phenomenon.

Language: en