SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gavrilescu AS, Merloiu F. New Trends Psychol. 2021; 3(2): 34-44.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Danubius University)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Bullying is generally characterized as intentional aggressive behavior, meant to cause suffering.  It always involves an imbalance of power between the aggressor and the victim, manifesting itself repetitively, regularly, in a group of children.  Bullying also has effects on the aggressors, not just on the victims. Thus, children who systematically assault their colleagues are likely to be alcoholics and other adults at high risk for their physical and emotional health, violent and delinquent behaviors (vandalism, extreme physical violence,  domestic violence, theft), drop out of school, get involved prematurely in risky sex, become adults with skills  minimum job retention.In this article we will refer to the psychosocial peculiarities of the manifestation of children's aggression and we will propose anti-bullying measures that the family and the school, teachers should adopt them in order to reduce this phenomenon.


Language: en

Keywords

aggressive behavior; bullying; family; school; violence

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print