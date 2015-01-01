Abstract

Background

Research on task performance under visual field loss is often limited due to small and heterogenous samples. Simulations of visual impairments hold the potential to account for many of those challenges. Digitally altered pictures, glasses, and contact lenses with partial occlusions have been used in the past. One of the most promising methods is the use of a gaze-contingent display that occludes parts of the visual field according to the current gaze position. In this study, the gaze-contingent paradigm was implemented in a static driving simulator to simulate visual field loss and to evaluate parallels in the resulting driving and gaze behavior in comparison to patients.





Methods

The sample comprised 15 participants without visual impairment. All the subjects performed three drives: with full vision, simulated left-sided homonymous hemianopia, and simulated right-sided homonymous hemianopia, respectively. During each drive, the participants drove through an urban environment where they had to maneuver through intersections by crossing straight ahead, turning left, and turning right.





Results

The subjects reported reduced safety and increased workload levels during simulated visual field loss, which was reflected in reduced lane position stability and greater absence of large gaze movements. Initial compensatory strategies could be found concerning a dislocated gaze position and a distorted fixation ratio toward the blind side, which was more pronounced for right-sided visual field loss. During left-sided visual field loss, the participants showed a smaller horizontal range of gaze positions, longer fixation durations, and smaller saccadic amplitudes compared to right-sided homonymous hemianopia and, more distinctively, compared to normal vision.





Conclusion

The results largely mirror reports from driving and visual search tasks under simulated and pathological homonymous hemianopia concerning driving and scanning challenges, initially adopted compensatory strategies, and driving safety. This supports the notion that gaze-contingent displays can be a useful addendum to driving simulator research with visual impairments if the results are interpreted considering methodological limitations and inherent differences to the pathological impairment.

Language: en