Abstract

Many individuals with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) struggle with the decision to cease driving prematurely due to cognitive deficiencies in processing speed, memory, attention, judgment, or visuospatial skills. Highly automated vehicles (AVs) can be used as assistive technologies for individuals with MCI, performing all driving tasks for them, and extending their safe and independent mobility. However, use of highly AVs introduces a different set of challenges than manual driving. These challenges rely more heavily on memory and decision-making abilities of its users. Therefore, the objective of this study was to investigate the barriers that individuals with MCI face when interacting with highly AVs to support the design of in-vehicle interfaces that will help users with non-driving related travel tasks. Specifically, we aimed to design a system for providing reminders and other guidance to individuals with MCI during solo trips in personally owned or private AVs. To achieve this goal, we conducted individual interviews with experts in driving rehabilitation, rehabilitation professionals, and academics with a focus on assistive technologies, rehabilitation sciences, engineering, and inclusive design (N = 7). The thematic analysis of the data from these subject matter experts highlighted the necessity for reminders, defined as system-initiated prompts that assist individuals with remembering or acknowledging a specific piece of information, and resulted in a set of user needs. We then created a set of prototype interfaces based on these user needs that help individuals with MCI complete their trips by providing reminders of important trip related information. The reminders system was designed to be displayed on a central dashboard display placed in front of the passenger's seat and present important information that address the users' difficulties with prospective memory, remembering and understanding the features of the highly AV, and understanding the current trip status. This study serves as an initial investigation into ensuring that the experience of using highly AVs is inclusive and can support the needs of individuals with MCI. The designed interactions proposed by the reminders system can serve as a platform for future in-vehicle interfaces.

