|
Citation
|
Katsiyannis A, Rapa LJ, Whitford DK, Scott SN. Adv. Neurodev. Disord. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35999866
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Gun violence in the USA is a pressing social and public health issue. As rates of gun violence continue to rise, deaths resulting from such violence rise as well. School shootings, in particular, are at their highest recorded levels. In this study, we examined rates of intentional firearm deaths, mass shootings, and school mass shootings in the USA using data from the past 5 years, 2017-2022, to assess trends and reappraise prior examination of this issue.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Violence; Firearm deaths; Guns; Mass shootings; School mass shootings; School shootings