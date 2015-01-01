|
Meerwijk EL, Tamang SR, Finlay AK, Ilgen MA, Reeves RM, Harris AHS. BMJ Open 2022; 12(8): e065088.
(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)
36002210
INTRODUCTION: The state-of-the-art 3-step Theory of Suicide (3ST) describes why people consider suicide and who will act on their suicidal thoughts and attempt suicide. The central concepts of 3ST-psychological pain, hopelessness, connectedness, and capacity for suicide-are among the most important drivers of suicidal behaviour but they are missing from clinical suicide risk prediction models in use at the US Veterans Health Administration (VHA). These four concepts are not systematically recorded in structured fields of VHA's electronic healthcare records. Therefore, this study will develop a domain-specific ontology that will enable automated extraction of these concepts from clinical progress notes using natural language processing (NLP), and test whether NLP-based predictors for these concepts improve accuracy of existing VHA suicide risk prediction models.
Risk management; MENTAL HEALTH; Suicide & self-harm; Health & safety; Health informatics; PREVENTIVE MEDICINE