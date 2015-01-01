Abstract

Pedestrian safety is a serious concern in the developing nations of the world. It is evident from the past studies that built-environment characteristics near bus-stops, play a crucial role on the frequency and overall share of pedestrian deaths and injuries in road traffic crashes. The present study aims to identify critical built-environment features around vulnerable bus-stops in an Indian city and evaluate the odds of risk that prevails on the safety of pedestrians near bus stops. Hotspot analysis was conducted to finalise 177 bus stop sites within high-crash clusters in the study area. Built-environment attributes considered were based on sidewalk, crosswalk and bus stop conditions near such vulnerable locations. This study includes a video graphic and manual field survey conducted during the day and night-time. Logistic regression was applied to estimate the impact of built environment features on pedestrian crashes. Width and disability friendliness of sidewalks, presence of bus bays and on-street parking have significant impacts on pedestrian fatalities at locations with a higher share of pedestrian fatalities during the day. On the other hand, presence of zebra crossings at junctions, proper bus stop lighting and high sidewalks reduce the odds of pedestrian crashes at night near bus stops.

