Abstract

Elder abuse is a serious social problem in South Korea. This study aimed to estimate the prevalence and identify risk factors of elder abuse during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. By using the 2020 Living Profiles of Older People Survey in Seoul Metropolitan City and considering sociodemographic, health-related, social support, and isolation factors as independent variables, a logistic regression model was established. Among 3,106 samples, the overall rate of elder abuse was 8.5%, with emotional abuse being the most frequent. Social isolation (OR = 1.47, p = .018) and recognition of abuse (OR = 0.90, p = .003) were associated with having experienced abuse. Seniors with a greater number of diseases, higher levels of dependency, depressive symptoms, and/or cognitive impairments were more likely to suffer abuse, as were those who smoked or drank alcohol. To prevent elder abuse by social isolation during and after COVID-19, more active health promotion programs and healthy aging policies should be implemented.

