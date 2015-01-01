|
Citation
|
Colaianne BA, Lavelle BD, Small ML, Roeser RW. J. Res. Adolesc. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35999818
|
Abstract
|
Many have called for school-based student programs that teach skills related to self-care and caring for others. Here, such a program for peer-nominated adolescents was developed and piloted virtually at one high school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescent development; compassion; high school; mindfulness; school-based prevention