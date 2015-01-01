|
Citation
|
Mendez L, Morelli N, Cromer KD, Villodas M. J. Res. Adolesc. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36000155
|
Abstract
|
Research shows comorbidity between posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) and externalizing problems among polyvictimized youth. However, the impact of polyvictimization on the longitudinal co-development of PTSS and distinct forms of externalizing problems remains unclear. Growth trajectory modeling was used to address this gap. At ages 8, 12, and 16, polyvictimization was measured using youth, caregiver, and official records; whereas youth self-reported PTSS and caregivers reported aggression and delinquency.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
delinquency; aggression; externalizing problems; growth trajectories; polyvictimization; posttraumatic stress