Abstract

BACKGROUND: Various factors are involved in the occurrence and prediction of road traffic crashes (RTCs). The most important of these are human factors that can be influenced by the sociocultural characteristics of the drivers. This research aimed at identifying the socio-cultural factors (SCFs) in car drivers affecting the RTCs.



METHODS: In the present study, Web of Science, PubMed, Scopus, ProQuest, Google Scholar, Cochran Library, Magiran, Irandoc, Noor magas, Islamic World Science Citation Center, and Scientific Information Database were searched from 1990 to August 20th, 2021; key journals, the reference lists of the included studies, gray literature, websites of relevant organizations were manually reviewed. Studies that reviewed the effect of SCFs related to car drivers in the incidence or prediction of road traffic crashes were included and analyzed using thematic content analysis.



RESULTS were expressed based on the PRISMA guideline. The quality of the included studies was assessed using related checklists.



RESULTS: Eighty-four eligible studies were determined from a systematic search and entered into the analysis process. Studies are presented that SCFs affecting the occurrence of RTCs fall into four categories, including (1) sociodemographic characteristics, (2) personality traits, (3) driver behavior (driving style), (4) driver performance (driving skills).



CONCLUSION: In most studies, SCFs have been examined in frames of social-demographic characteristics and risky driving behaviors. While, the impact of personality traits and driver performance, which are very important factors on RTCs, has not been addressed. Therefore, investigating the impact of these factors in occurring RTCs is crucial.

